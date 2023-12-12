Letters from God

Letters from God

Letters from God
The God Show
Return Of The Santa Claus!
0:00
-57:28

Return Of The Santa Claus!

God's avatar
God
Dec 12, 2023

Santa Claus comes back just in time for Christmas! God, Jesus and Santa talk SantaCon, Santa marathons, and when is the right age to learn the truth about Santa. We also discuss landing a plane, GTA 6, whether we have rizz, and which comedians nobody will ever convince us are funny. 

Join us for this very Santarific episode of the God Pod!

NEW PODCAST EPISODE EVERY TUESDAY 

Follow the God Pod on your favorite podcasting platform: https://linktr.ee/godpod 

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY

Join our Patreon for special access: https://www.patreon.com/godpod 

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Comments

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture