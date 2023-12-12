Return Of The Santa Claus!

Santa Claus comes back just in time for Christmas! God, Jesus and Santa talk SantaCon, Santa marathons, and when is the right age to learn the truth about Santa. We also discuss landing a plane, GTA 6, whether we have rizz, and which comedians nobody will ever convince us are funny.

Join us for this very Santarific episode of the God Pod!

