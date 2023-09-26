Rapture Schmapture!

The Rapture didn’t happen…again! God and Jesus discuss the start of the God Pod Blasphemy Project. The writers win the writer’s strike in grand fashion, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears give Jesus the vapors, and a Senator is hoarding gold bricks. All this and more on this episode of the God Pod!

Watch this fully animated video episode here: https://youtu.be/XpxKM2OtzNY

