I made a new God Pod episode and saw that it was good!

I hang with Jesus and his bestie Mary Mags. We premiere the new trailer to Pray: Jesus vs Predator. We also chat about Mormons playing the persecution card, the Holy Trinity bikini, the Indiana rep who tried to ban Viagra, climate change, and read some ‘Explain The Bible Badly’ Twitter comments.

In the beginning was the podcast, and the podcast was with Me, and the podcast was the God Pod.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

