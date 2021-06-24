Podcaster Kevin Williams joins The God Pod for an interview! Kevin tells us about his experience getting thrown out of Catholic school in the 2nd grade for asking too many questions. We discuss his podcast TV Channeling, which focuses on watching bad TV so you don’t have to.

Kevin hangs out as we discuss The Goddamn News. Juneteenth is now a national US holiday and racists are losing it. Mike Pence got called a ‘traitor’ at a conservative conference. A group of Catholic bishops is trying to stop Biden from taking communion.

God tells us his top 5 favorite movies. Finally, God does a dramatic reading of the song ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ by Tears for Fears.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

