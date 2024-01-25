Oscars Snub Barbie Backlash, Day 2

Jesus furiously responds to the Oscars nominations, Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show, and God responds to a pastor who says ‘God told him’ to defraud his flock of over 1 million dollars so he could remodel his bathroom. God and Jesus answer questions live from humans on Facebook, and discuss the complexities of society and culture in such a divided social media landscape.
