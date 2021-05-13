Oscar-winning director Travon Free joins The God Pod for an interview!

Travon describes what it’s like to win an Academy Award. We discuss his Oscar-winning short film “Two Distant Strangers,” which you should go watch on Netflix right now! Seriously, stop reading this and go watch it, right now! Later on, Travon plays a fun game of “Is This A Bible Thing Or Something A Republican Said?” Then we discuss the Golden Globes and finish with a very touching game of “Bless, Smite, and Evolve.” Listen in as we have a fascinating discussion with our wonderful new friend.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com