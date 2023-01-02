New Year’s Superstitions 2023!

Moses returns to the God Pod after wandering the desert of 2022 to chat with God about Jesus' crankiness, stress, and baby Moses. They answer pressing questions from listeners about Christmas cake, divine child support, atheist Batman, and the re-crucification of Jesus.

Moses covers New Year's superstitions on Conspiracy Corner, and Woid Of The Week returns. They also discuss the hypocrisy of Greg Abbott's cruel Christmas eve migrant stunt and Trump's tax returns and ask who would win a fight between MTG and Boebert on The Goddamn News.

