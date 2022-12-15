Moses Reveals A Christmas Conspiracy

God is missing in action, so Jesus, Moses, and Santa take over and steer it like a train headed for Heckville. Mrs. Clause and Elton John pop in. Moses returns with a Hermie the Elf Conspiracy Corner, the gang answers questions from fans, and Moses tells us why he prefers the smell of coffee over baby’s heads.

On the GD News: Elton John leaves Twitter, Elon gets booed at a Dave Chappelle concert, Kanye has a clone theory (because of course he does), rightwing hypocrisy, Brittney Griner, Trump’s loan from North Korea, and Jesus explains why he’ll never return, well, unless his conditions are met.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

