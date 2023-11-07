Letters from God

Letters from God

The God Show
Mike Johnson Admits He and His Son Monitor Each Other's Porn Intake
God's avatar
God
Nov 07, 2023

God and Jesus discuss crypto-bro Sam Bankman-Fried going to prison, Republican State Senator Ray Holmberg being indicted, and the latest insane revelations about new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. 

God and Jesus discuss in-depth the crisis in Israel, surging public support for a cease-fire, and the potential fallout on the US 2024 presidential election. 

GOD POD MISSION STATEMENT:

Here at 'The God Pod,' we embark on a satirical journey through the news, aiming to not only help our listeners digest the complexities of current events but also make them laugh along the way. Our distinctive approach offers a divine twist by presenting the news and insights from the perspectives of God and Jesus.

We are deeply committed to pushing back against the rising waves of Christian nationalism and the shadows of fascism that have taken hold in our nation. Our goal is to provide a counterbalance through humor, wit, and thoughtful commentary.

