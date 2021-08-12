Mary Magdalene Shows Up As Jesus Skips Town

Mary Magdalene makes her first appearance on the God Pod just as Jesus skips town for two weeks. Mary tells God and Satan what it was like hanging out with Jesus back in the old days. God asked humans which comedian they want resurrected and reviews their answers. God also humans what the last thing they bought was (because that will be their weapon to fight Satan). Finally, the gang talks about the latest in the Goddamn News, from Kenneth Copeland saying God couldn’t use his private jet to Ron DeSantis leading Florida off a cliff.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

