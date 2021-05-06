Marvel Comics Writer Dan Slott

Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Dan Slott joins The God Pod for an interview!

Dan tells us what it’s like to write for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Fantastic Four.’ Later on he plays games with us such as: “Which Marvel character is most likely to have a Vegas wedding?” and “Which Marvel character do you want to be for a day?” Listen to us have a great time talking about comic books with our brilliant new friend.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

