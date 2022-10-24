Lettuce Pray, Satanic Anime, and The Tay Tay of Hell

On a God Pod far, far away, Satan and Psyche join God to battle the rightwing troll Empire, Tim Allen, and ventriloquist dolls! On Therapy With Psyche, Satan role-plays Tom Cruise role-playing God, and God breaks down over getting mean-girled for his TikTok fart video.

The Satan Show! (sponsored by Big Oil): is packed with the latest gossip about James Cordon apologizing and Olivia Wilde’s ‘special salad dressing’ — the gang also discusses Liz Truss’s nickname, reviewer feedback, Taylor Swift’s hidden meanings, the Gen-X afterlife avoidance room, squirting at church, the most destructive lie in history, MAGA groomer hypocrisy, plus Satan and Psyche battle to see who can do the best Australian accent.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

