Leprechauns and Four-Leaf Clovers: The Pagan Origins of Saint Patrick's Day

It's a Saint Patrick's Day celebration on the God Pod: Jesus O'Christ, Santa O'Clause, and The Holy O'Spirit join God to talk about leprechauns, four-leaf clovers, the Oscars, Canadians' God-given right to flip the bird, how money can buy happiness, and Shamrock Shakes.

On 'Ask God,' If the holy spirit is hot, how to quit church, would the crucifixion in the year 2023 be lit, does God have a tramp stamp, are the elves Santas kids, does the God Pod cast podcast naked, what the fishing is like in heaven, how to get a job promotion, and is it a sin to pee on a church. On "The GD News,' Trump-era deregulation cause of Silicon Valley Bank failure, Biden wants to tax billionaires 25%, DeSantis' anti-woke' crusade could backfire, Pope John Paul II covered up child abuse because of course he did, and don't hold your breath, but Trump faces imminent indictments, and we'll believe it when we see it.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

