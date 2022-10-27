Legendary Simpsons Producer Bill Oakley Stops By The God Pod!

Three-time Emmy award-winning comedy writer Bill Oakley joins Jesus, Mary Mags, and God to talk about his incredible career writing for The Simpsons, Futurama, Regular Show, Mission Hill, his retro sci-fi comedy adventure audiobook/radio play Space: 1969, and his Steamed Hams Society & Food Discovery Club.

We also discuss the flailing tv industry, our favorite fast food, Hobby Lobby owner giving away the store for Me (total BS), trash praying, God pranks, Democrat messaging, AOC getting an eye patch, Kanye getting dropped by Adidas, his fanatical christian ninja school, and how he’s always been a POS #pinkknew

Special Bonus: God reveals how to get to heaven in 5 easy steps!

Grab a refreshing drink, your favorite snack, and listen while hiking, while sitting, while pooping, or while staring into blank space cuz this episode is dope.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com