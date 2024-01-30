Kelly Carlin Talks To God About Her Lawsuit Against The 'AI George Carlin Special'

God and Jesus talk to Kelly Carlin about the ‘AI George Carlin Special’ and the lawsuit brought against it by the George Carlin Estate. We discuss the ethics of AI, and just how dystopian it is, and antithetical to everything George stood for.

Later on, God and Jesus discuss a woman who got stuck on a gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort, the state of Missouri (misery?), and the situation at the US border.

