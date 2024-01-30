Letters from God

Letters from God

Letters from God
The God Show
Kelly Carlin Talks To God About Her Lawsuit Against The 'AI George Carlin Special'
0:00
-1:06:49

Kelly Carlin Talks To God About Her Lawsuit Against The 'AI George Carlin Special'

God's avatar
God
Jan 30, 2024

God and Jesus talk to Kelly Carlin about the ‘AI George Carlin Special’ and the lawsuit brought against it by the George Carlin Estate. We discuss the ethics of AI, and just how dystopian it is, and antithetical to everything George stood for. 

Later on, God and Jesus discuss a woman who got stuck on a gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort, the state of Missouri (misery?), and the situation at the US border. 

NEW PODCAST EPISODE EVERY TUESDAY 

Follow the God Pod on your favorite podcasting platform: https://linktr.ee/godpod 

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY

Join our Patreon for special access: https://www.patreon.com/godpod 

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Comments

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture