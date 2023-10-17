Letters from God

Letters from God

Just Say No To Genocide!
God's avatar
God
God
Oct 17, 2023

God and Jesus discuss the week that was, which feels like 9/11 just happened all over again. What is the solution for terrorism? How is it possibly…genocide? How can the world stand by and watch? Has the whole world lost its mind? God and Jesus respond. 

Also in this episode, God and Jesus discuss late-stage capitalism and take questions from humans. Finally, God delivers a NEW COMMANDMENT. 

