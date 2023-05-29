Judas Drops Heavenly Bombshells on the God Pod!

TODAY ON THE GOD POD:

Drama! Betrayal! Penis Jokes! Judas joins Jesus and God to clear his name and reveal the ‘Top Ten Awkward Moments at the Last Supper!’

God and Jesus roast Judas on ‘Interrogate Judas McTraitorface,’ where you’ll finally discover if Judas considered opening a bakery, if he’s frugal, will he ever write that self-help book, what happened to his dream to open a salon, will he become a meteorologist, and much more! On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn what’s the deal with Omnipotence City, what animal is God’s best friend, does God really like humans or is he pretending, can you clog up the channel ‘venting’ in the God Pod Discord, and do babies begin in heaven. On ‘World News,’ God doesn’t have to go back to school in Texas, new survey reveals half of Americans are definitely going to hell even though they still pray to God, Target partners with Satan to sell Pride merch but pulls LGBT+ items – “WTH, Target?!” hypocrite Boebert makes the case for free birth control, the majority of Americans want to curb gun violence, John Fetterman wears magic shorts that makes conservatives’ heads explode, and killer whales teach their kids to “play” with boats.

And there's hope in God’s New Commandment, unless you’re a bigot!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

