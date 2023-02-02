Jesus Slams 'He Gets Us' Super Bowl Ad

On the next episode of the God Pod: Santa, Jesus, and God write jokes and read nice reviews. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn if Jesus will skydive into the Magic Kingdom, Jesus’s ab exercise routine, if Santa and Jesus are aliens, where to find Full Of The Dickens Bookstore, and if Jesus wore a banana hammock. On ‘JFC LOL,’ the Pope says being gay is not a crime, ‘Jesus Gets Us’ spends the big bucks on a sneaky Super Bowl ad, Mr. Beast heals the blind and makes Jesus jealous, and God joins Christian Mingle. On ‘Santa’s Workshop Union Report, Hermey The Elf gives an update on his bathroom dentistry and reports on CEO pay cuts from Apple, Goldman Sacks, and Google. On the ‘GD News,’ Tucker Carlson claims nicotine frees the mind, conservatives lose their cool over the word woke, and an Australian broadcaster is forced to play a dirty song about coal.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

