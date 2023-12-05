Jesus Responds To Trump Saying If Jesus ‘Came Down’ He’d Win The Blue States

God and Jesus discuss the latest smiting news of the world: Santos expelled, Kissinger in Hell, and the stabbing of Derek Chauvin. God and Jesus strongly respond to Trump’s claim that they would have handed him the last election. And why is the Mormon church buying Nebraska?

