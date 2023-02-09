Jesus Responds To Outrage Over His Rainbow Sash

On the next TOTALLY FREE episode of the God Pod: Jesus and Santa join God to discuss Wonder Bread, Santa's season arc, Chinese balloons vs. trigger-happy Amuricans, prison TikTok, 'The Last Of Us,' Jesus' feet holes, and the infamous Jesus woke rainbow sash of 2023..

On 'Ask God,' Maya Rudolph M&Ms trolling, if God is really all-knowing and if the crucifixion was a role-playing fetish. On 'Listener Feedback,' you'll learn about AI jokes, Santa's Village septic tank manger, and the Australian redneck myth. Breaking news on 'The Santa Show!' When Rhode Island police find DNA evidence from Santa, the BBC tries to cancel the naughty list, and bad Santa clears his name after being accused of throwing snowballs at a sports team. On the 'GD News,' miserable low-life Marjorie Taylor Greene complains she's not getting enough socialism, the Home Depot founder blames woke culture for ruining his capitalism, and a Democrat claps back at conservatives by introducing a bill to ban Christian youth camps.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

