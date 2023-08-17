Jesus Responds To Being Deemed 'Too Woke' By Evangelicals!

It’s hot indictment summer on the next Twitch.tv/TheGodPod: God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit spend week five of the Barbie fallout making fun of Trump’s 4th indictment and his predictable breaking of the gag order. Jesus fights off evangelicals of Trumpianity who think his teachings are too weak and liberal, nothing but love for the dove when the Holy Ghost blesses up Ohio for rejecting Issue 1, and God sorta does an impression of Bill Maher.

Will Biden win the White House with pushup contests? Is Jesus too woke? Is Barbie a conservative movie? Is God sending spiders to cause permanent erections? What would Jesus smoke? Curious? Well, stop loitering and listen to the latest episode of the God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

