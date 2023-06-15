Jesus Is A Power Top - Happy Pride!

The Holy Trinity hosts another live twitch.tv/thegodpod episode to discuss the Reddit strike, the Tony Awards, and the Top Ten Places Trump Will Flee To.

On ‘World New,’ Bill Barr says Trump is toast, a jackass says "what?" and Trump is cool with espionage and big dumps, botox-ed Guilfoyle defends Trump, Jeanine gaslights, and Trump doubles down on hate. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll discover if Jesus had imaginary friends growing up, if Mary Mags washed Jesus’ crusty feet with her hair, could Jesus get his boyfriend pregnant, did Jesus enjoy being a carpenter, If Jesus was straight, who would be his type, why doesn’t Jesus’ sash have the Pride Progressive colors, and did God consult Mike Pence on his slogan. On ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ You’ll be amazed at The Time Paradox, and The Ultimate Sacrifice.

And a brand New Commandment!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

