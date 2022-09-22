Jesus Curses Out The Governor Of Florida

On the new sermon from the Church of the God Pod, puppy-loving Jesus throws lawless Ron DeSatan under the bus for using asylum seekers for his political sideshow, Mary Mags preaches on the dumbing down of America, I perform an Act Of God, and Jesus finds out he missed a prayer for a pony.

On Evil Incarnate News we cover the Republican’s nationwide abortion ban plan, the Little Mermaid Controversy, and the Youth Summit brainwashing.

It’s a sermon you won’t want to miss, folks, so grab a bottle of holy sparkling water, crackers, and your favorite listening app because your soul is about to be saved!

The God Pod: Have it Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

