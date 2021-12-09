Jesus Bans Guns At Christmas

We discuss the conspiracy that the Moon landing was faked. Then we answer questions from humans, such as the dictionary meaning of Christmas. God asks humans what they would do if THEY were HIM. We debate whether Chumbawamba's song ‘Tubthumping’ is better than A-ha’s ‘Take On Me.’ Later we discuss getting a WW2 mortar stuck up your bottom, bags of cash found behind Joel Osteen’s toilet, and elected Republican officials posing in front of Christmas trees with machine guns.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

