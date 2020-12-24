It’s Christmas In Heaven!

Welcome to The God Pod Christmas Party! God and the Holy Spirit are stoned and Jesus is sipping a glass of fine champagne. Moses ate some shellfish and is out this week with food poisoning.

Jesus finally watched Monty Python’s Life Of Brian!!! So we talk about that. Then we talk about Christmas for a bit; what we like most about it, our worst Christmas, what gifts we would bring to baby Jesus, and so much more.

Then we talk about the goddamn news; evil politicians getting the vaccine first, Space Force, and other infuriating nonsense! Finally, God delivers your New Commandment of the week.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

