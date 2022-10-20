Incel Task Force, Free Vasectomies, and 1 Billion Missing Snow Crabs

On this holy episode of the God Pod, God finds out if Mary Mags believes in him or not. She also brings the gift of uncomfortable truths to help humans grow; they discuss our new snow crab overlord's alliance with elephants for world domination, the Incel Task Force, capitalism breeding loneliness, what it means to be a good person, the cuddle mafia, God's TikTok fart algorithm, and God decides to get a free vasectomy.

…. and on JFC LOL they chew on the offensive "I love hot youth pastors" stickers, sleep-deprived holy spirit possession, and the wacky but gross infancy of the Metaverse.

So grab your emotional support alligator, and listen on your favorite podcast app. You won't regret it. Or you might. Whatever.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com