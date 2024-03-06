“I Don’t Believe In Space” New Kind Of Moron Drops

God and Jesus discuss the latest developments with the Supremely Corrupt Court and Donald Chump. Also discussed on this episode:

Wendy’s Surge Pricing?

Kellog’s CEO Suggests Poor People Should Eat Cereal For Dinner

NFL Prospect Doesn’t “Believe In Outer Space”

Finally, God and Jesus spend time answering questions live from humans.

