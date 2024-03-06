Letters from God

“I Don’t Believe In Space” New Kind Of Moron Drops
“I Don’t Believe In Space” New Kind Of Moron Drops

God's avatar
God
Mar 06, 2024

God and Jesus discuss the latest developments with the Supremely Corrupt Court and Donald Chump. Also discussed on this episode:

  • Wendy’s Surge Pricing?

  • Kellog’s CEO Suggests Poor People Should Eat Cereal For Dinner

  • NFL Prospect Doesn’t “Believe In Outer Space”

Finally, God and Jesus spend time answering questions live from humans. 

JOIN US for live tapings of the God Pod Mondays at 6pm EST on God’s Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch channel. Watch wherever you want. Have it Yahweh!

NEW PODCAST EPISODE EVERY TUESDAY 

Follow the God Pod on your favorite podcasting platform: https://linktr.ee/godpod 

