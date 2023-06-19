Honk If You're Horny For Hope!

Mary Mags returns to rejoice in the rewards of the wicked with God, discuss Trump’s indictment, hope boners, Pat Robertson still being dead, and conservatives' Top Ten Whataboutism Defenses Of Trump.

Join God and Mary as they struggle to watch Fox News together. They discuss a Russian global cyber attack, Dems and anti-trumpers uniting, and polls for the presidential race in 2024. Mary gets nothing but love on ‘Listener Feedback.’

And don’t miss Blessings and Smites!!!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

