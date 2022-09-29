God Trolls The Hell Out Of Judgy Heathens On The Internet

On this glorious God Pod episode, the "silly gang" Jesus and Mary Mags join me to talk TV shows, Trump trying to manifest himself out of crimes, prison's basement, the slow-moving moral arc of the universe, and Jediism.

On JFC LOL we discuss Lil Nas X ordering pizza for Christian protesters, Umass football's Pride Day vs Liberty University, Benny the butt plug, Eminem topping the Christian billboard charts, Kanye not reading books, and I read Facebook troll comments. On Holy S*** we read Adam Levine's sext memes, chat about Beyond Meat's cannibalistic behavior, and lubing the highway.

The God Pod: Have it Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

