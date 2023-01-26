God Talks To Mastodon Admin Byron Miller About Massive Twitter Migration (Thanks To Elon Musk)

On the next God Pod (your new guilty pleasure): Santa, Jesus, and God interview Byron Miller, who is the administrator for Mastodon’s instance Universeodon. Byron teaches the gang about George Takei’s success, how to choose an instance, toots, Elon tantrums, and how he single-handedly keeps God from getting banned.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn what Jesus uses his hand holes for and if Santa will get transferred to Maegan Hall’s district. On ‘JFC LOL,’ the age-old question “is Spiderman more moral than God?” is answered. On ‘Listener Feedback,’ the gang gets sent down the Scientology rabbit hole, finds out Santa has been lurking, and will God finally take ‘Focus On The Family” money and run? DNA cookies, Santa shooting missiles at Russians, and free chili are discussed on ‘The Santa Show!’ And on the ‘GD News,’ heads are shaken over the Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon rainbow outrage.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

