God Talks To Guy Who Booed Ted Cruz To Hell At Yankees Game

On this tight amazeballs episode of the God Pod: God, Psyche, and Satan, interview Boo-man Eitan Levine, who recently went viral for roasting Ted "The Penguin" Cruz at a Yankees and Astros game.

For all you therapy heads, Psyche brings the healing on 'How Are You Really?,' and a delicious dish of 'The Satan Show!' is served up with sides of Hollyweird drama from Christians angry at Machine Gun Kelly for a sexy priest costume, joke stealing with Ricky Gervais and James Corden, and a sad fan starts a GoFundMe to help Kanye recover his billionaire status.

Unlike Twitter, this episode and every episode is FREE!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

