God Strikes Back: The Divine Irony of Grandmother Lauren Boebert

On this episode of the God Pod: Mary Mags and God discuss if it’s okay to laugh at evil people when they suffer, what marriage means, Cocaine Bear, raining a plague of frogs down on Tucker Carlson, and the new ‘Make America Florida’ slogan.

On ‘The GD News,’ Elon Musk can’t go to the bathroom without a security guard and gets owned after trashing a disabled Twitter worker, Tennessee House guts marriage equality, Republicans show they’re okay with child marriage and labor, anti-sex education and full-blown hypocrite Lauren Boebert’s teen son makes her a grandma, Christians call for Rep. Boebert to repent and resign and denounce Rep. Greene for her ‘National Divorce’ comment. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn if the USA is done for, whether furries go to hell, and whether God loves strangers. And don’t miss God’s New Commandment!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

