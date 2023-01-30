God Smites Tucker Carlson, Makes Out With Famous SpokesCandy

TODAY ON THE GOD POD: You’ll find out if the Holy Spirit will return, will AI replace God, will God replace Moses with AI, should ‘Rick and Morty’ continue, will Gopher be fired from the Love Boat, who’s big banging who, does weed give you the ability to time travel, and why US churches are on the decline. Also, get the latest show recommendations from Baby Moses on ‘TV Talk,’ and learn about the Mandela Effect on ‘Conspiracy Corner with Moses.’ And finally, on ‘Have Ya Hoyd? With Moses,’ Tucker Carlson cancels ‘Spokescandies,’ A&W’s trolling bear mascot gets pants, sexy brand mascots are rated, and conservatives lose their minds when they accuse Xbox of going woke.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

Join our Discord chat server and ask us questions! https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod