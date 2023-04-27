God Smites Tucker Carlson!

On the next God Pod: The prodigal son returns from Hawaii to join the Holy Ghost and God to laugh at Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon getting fired.

On the ‘Top Ten List,’ you’ll discover the top ten ways to know God doesn’t exist. On ‘World News,’ Elmo gets attacked on Twitter, fascist Missouri trans ‘snitch form’ brought down like the walls of Jericho with ‘Bee Movie’ script trolling. On ‘Heaven News,’ Jesus spills the dirt to a tabloid, God admits to watching cat videos, the Holy Spirit is not a ghost, Jesus turns water into Rosé, God is not responsible for anything, and The Flying Spaghetti Monster interrupts a volleyball game. Revelations abound on ‘Ask God,’ when you learn if God is God of the universe or the multiverse and why Christians still use shortwave radio to broadcast the Bible. On ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ you’ll be surprised to learn if Jesus would rescue a princess and slay a dragon to clear a bunch of refugees out of the swamp he lived in, if he would snitch on a family member for committing a crime, if he witnessed an act of injustice, and what he would do if he were in the movie ‘Dogma.’ Then drift off to heaven on ‘Holy Spirit ASMR.’ And finally, God drops a new rap song.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

