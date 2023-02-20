God Smites The People Behind Toxic Train Derailment

TODAY ON THE GOD POD:

God SMITES the people behind the toxic train derailment in Ohio, whoever they may be! God and Moses discuss who is to blame and who will fix this catastrophe.

You’ll get inspired by ‘Top Moses Quotes From The Bible,’ like ‘are you going to eat that?’ and ‘don’t leave fish to find fish.’ Get all the breaking news on ‘The GD News,’ with dumber than a box of rocks Marjorie Taylor Greene praising a BLM activist, Lauren Boebert getting upset at the Black national anthem, loser Elon Musk tweaking Twitter’s algorithm to boost his tweets, Biden shooting down amateur balloonist’s balloons, Bernie Sanders $60K salary for teachers, and a Michigan rep saying, “F*** your thoughts and prayers!” On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn if God would deal with an angry chicken or have feathers for hair. Finally, God issues a New Commandment.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod