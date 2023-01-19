God Smites Scientology Leader David Miscavige

On the next mad-dope God Pod: Santa, Jesus, and God battle ‘Focus on the Family’ ad buys and take on Tom Cruise and missing Scientology leader David Miscavige.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn about refreshing cold colons, Santa’s influence on Bezos, bottles of pee, if Santa will go to heaven, coal output, and Jesus juice. On the ‘GD News,’ the gang discusses if ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ is effective. Don’t miss the new segment, ‘Sweet Santa Quotes!’

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

