God Smites Kid Rock and Travis Twit

On this episode of the God Pod: Mary Mags joins God to smite the agents of fascism and discuss the right losing their minds when a trans woman becomes the face of Bud Light, Popeyes' Cop City entanglement, trigger-happy Kid Rock, Eve6 trolling has-been Travis Tritt, J.K. Rowling's profits tanking, the ongoing power struggle between good and evil, getting plugged into the community, deprogramming the cult of Trump, fighting fire with fire, the radical imagination of Sci-fi, and the power of the court of public opinion.

On 'The GD News,' they cover evangelicals' call on God to Silence Trump haters, and Marjorie Taylor Green whistled out of New York.

And don't you dare miss God's New Commandment!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

