GOD SMITES GLITCH MCCONNELL

On the next twitch.tv/thegodpod, it’s a head scratcher when Jesus, Santa, the Holy Spirit, and God welcome Pee-wee Herman to Heaven, celebrate drag queen Flamy Grant’s #1 hit on the Christian music charts, and try to save the heathens from Dick Clark, James Corden’s belly, and Glitch McConnell.

Is Jesus Kenough? Would Cardi B catch a baby? Will God ban phones in heaven? Will Jesus play Barbie Detective? Is Santa a grower or a shower? What is the meaning of life? All your questions will be answered, well, except one or two, on the next God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: BOX OF AWESOME!

Get 20% off your first monthly box when you sign up at BoxofAwesome.com and enter the code GODPOD at checkout.

WE’RE POSTING VIDEOS ALL THE TIME NOW!

Give us a follow and turn on notifications!

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod