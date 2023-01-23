God Smites George Santos

Moses joins God from the bathroom for an update on ‘Focus on the Family’, Hulk Hogan wooed by Scientology, Musk’s new role at Twitter as supplies salesman, and bankrupted Alex Jones blaming calculators for enslaving humanity,

On ‘Ask God,’ we learn if todgers wear monocles, God’s biggest and favorite mistake, farts or bananas, alien probes, and who Moses and God would boff. Things get woyce on ‘The Moses Show!’ A.K.A. ‘Have Ya Hoyd,’ when they discover George Santos stole money from a disabled veteran, Boebert’s still speaking, and David Crosby joins God’s band.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

