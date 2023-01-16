God Sends Cardinal George Pell To Hell

Christmas is never over on the God Pod when Santa comes to town with Psyche, Cupid Jr., and God to read ‘Listener Feedback,’ answer pressing questions about the gotcha nose game, supermarkets on Mars, and rotating sushi bars in Heaven on ‘Ask God.’

On ‘Group Therapy With Psyche,’ you’ll learn about judgment day, boundaries, and bowling therapy. On the ‘Santa Show!’ Dr. Dre hits Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gwen Stefani is turning Japanese (she really thinks so), toilet AI diarrhea detectors, and speaking of diarrhea Ben Shapiro is now too woke. ‘On the Goddamn News’ China and M&Ms plot to take over the world, Biden hypothetically starts a war on gas stoves, Greg Abbott turns to socialism, and George Pell goes to Hell!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

