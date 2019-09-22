Letters from God

Letters from God

The God Show
God Revokes Your 'God-Given' Right To Own Assault Weapons
Sep 22, 2019

God responds to right wing conservatives who have responded to mass shootings by saying that it is their 'God-given right' to own fully automatic assault weapons that can slaughter hundreds of people at a time.

