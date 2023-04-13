God Reveals He's Been An Atheist All Along

Santa and The Holy Spirit join God to form an unholy trinity and talk about the out-of-touch Republican zealots trying to ban the Mifepristone abortion pill, crooked Clarence Thomas taking luxury trip bribes, tragic Hansen stories, Jesus impressions, review Chat GPT ideas, and the Holy Spirit introduces her ASMR.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll discover why Hermie sounds like Torgo, if God can inspire humans to stop smoking, is the God Pod bad parenting, is Donald Trump possessed by demons, does the Holy Spirit pity the fool, what will the GQP get offended by next, and was the Garden of Eden gentrified after the fall.

And God has a New Commandment!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

