God Responds to Crisis in Israel

God and Jesus respond to current crisis in Israel and Palestine the best way they know how.

Also discussed today:

What the hell is happening with the republicans in Congress? Should teachers be FIRED for having an OnlyFans account? Do Amish people use cell phones? How much better would your life be if religion had never existed? Finally, God reveals why he injured Aaron Rodgers.

