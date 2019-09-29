Letters from God

Letters from God

Letters from God
The God Show
God Orders Catholic School To Lift Ban On Harry Potter Books
0:00
-17:24

God Orders Catholic School To Lift Ban On Harry Potter Books

God's avatar
God
Sep 29, 2019

God and Gabriel talk about St. Edward Catholic School in Tennessee, which banned Harry Potter books because they contain “actual curses and spells” that run the risk of “conjuring evil spirits.”

  Sign up for our weekly newsletter at: https://thegodpodcast.com/#sign-up-news   Follow God on all social media platforms: https://kite.link/thegodpod

  We hope you enjoyed this free episode. Did you know we actually create TWO episodes per week? It’s true! Every other episode of The God Pod is posted exclusively for our supporters on Patreon. In addition to getting an email with both of our episodes each week, you’ll also unlock our entire back catalogue and gain access to our private chat server. Join today at:  https://www.patreon.com/thegodpod

Comments

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture