God Loses Mega Millions Lottery Again

Jesus and Mary Mags stop by the God Pod to mourn our Mega Millions loss and scratch our heads at a leaking Noah’s Ark museum.

On JFC LOL we chat about pronouns in the Bible, and Jesus googles vagina paintings live on air. We also private-jet-shame celebrities, praise the satire of Grand Theft Auto, and swoon over Beyonce.

Wow! How anyone could pass this episode up is beyond me and I’m omniscient. Hit listen now! Listen to the God Pod while supplies last!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com