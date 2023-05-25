God, Jesus, and Santa Make Debuts on Twitch!

On the next God Pod: Jesus, Santa, and God record live on https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod on a Merry Monday to read comments and answer viewer questions, talk about Pride month, and learn the ‘Top Ten Funny Games For God To Play On Twitch.’ Watch the replay on https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod! And make sure to follow us there!

On ‘World News,’ Gavin Newsom wants to make a naughty list of textbook companies who caved to Florida’s extremist demands, Dems trick Diane Feinstein into looking at retirement homes, Lauren Boebert says husband doesn’t drink Bud Light as she kicks empty cans of Bud Light under couch, Bud Light, tired of controversy, releases camouflage bottle so no one can find their beer, the Frankmobile formerly known as the offensive Weinermobile is coming to a dumb parade near you, and an AI photo of Elon Musk kissing robots makes millions of people puke a little bit in their mouths. On ‘The Adventures of Young Jesus,’ you’ll hear exclusive never before heard stories like ‘The Marvelous Miracle Of The Lost Kitten,’ ‘The Spectacular Sandcastle Contest,’ ‘The Enchanted Forest Exploration,’ ‘The Great Fishermen's Feast,’ and ‘The Curious Case of the Vanishing Bread.’ On ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ You’ll learn what he would do for a Klondike bar and if he were trapped on an iceberg without his powers. On ‘Ask Santa,’ you’ll discover if Santa is vaccinated and WTF is up with the penguins.

And God has a New Commandment, so don’t miss it!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

