God, Jesus, And Santa Discuss Erection Fraud

It’s a God Pod pre-Christmas Special!: God’s angry doppelgänger Santa slides down Heaven’s chimney (if you know what I mean) and joins Jesus (who is the reason for the season) and God on the 🎵most stressful time of the yeeeeeear!🎵 to sing public domain Christmas songs, talk about the toxic working conditions at the North Pole, cringe at Santa kissing daddy under the cameltoe, behold God’s Mastodon butt cheek tattoo, avoid elf butts and kidney stones, and laugh about the ongoing Elon Musk Twitter fire and Herschel Walker’s erection fraud.

Weenie Boy Mcgoo returns, George Takei pops in to say hi, Jesus rates The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, the Santa Claus TV series (starring Tim Allen on Disney+), and Santa rates Mormon porn. And they somehow find time to discuss the FIFA Qatar World Cup mess.

So throw your CVS receipts on the fire and cozy up with your favorite podcast app because you’re about to get possessed by the Christmas spirit. Ew.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

