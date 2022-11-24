God Interviews Stand-Up Comedian Niles Abston

It’s the God Pod Thanksgiving Special episode! Mary Mags and JFK join God to cross-examine comedian and director Niles Abston on his career, his God Pod bump, animated shorts, and the pros and cons of the industry.

The gang also discusses their bright spots, seasonal depression, what they are grateful for, Nancy the “throat goat” Reagan, Elon destroying twitter, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s new Holy Ears edibles business, why Bolsonaro can’t wear pants, three-time loser low energy Florida Man Trump, and God refutes the rumor he’s an election denier.

Tickle those links below and crank up the God Pod on a Bluetooth speaker at Thanksgiving dinner because your whole family will love it... guaranteed!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

Signup for the God Pod Newsletter: https://god.dailydot.com/newsletter/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Mastodon: https://universeodon.com/@godpod

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com