God Interviews Podcaster Andrew Gold

On the next intense Sesame Street-like episode of the God Pod: Jesus, Santa, and God interview journalist, documentarian, speaker of five languages, and host of the podcast ‘On The Edge With Andrew Gold.’

The gang covers everything from exorcism, abortion, atheism, Tom Cruise, Scientology, Justin Bieber, Mary Poppins, social media algorithms, psychopaths, cheating, McCarthy-ism, Republicans brawling, George Santos lying his way into office, and the Brazilian insurrection. Oh and Andrew shows off his American accents. Buckle up for some serious fun!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

Links to all our channels here:

https://linktr.ee/godpod