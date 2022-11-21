God Interviews Jordan Holmes From Knowledge Fight Podcast

We’ve got the meat on the next God Pod: Satan, Psyche, and God interview the almost chosen one, Jordan Holmes from the podcast Knowledge Fight, whose sole mission is to destroy Alex Jones.

God’s existence is questioned on Group Therapy with Psyche and on The Satan Show! Satan Yabba Dabba Doos, the fall of Twitter, Lindsay Lohan’s CNN fluff piece, the Ticketmaster Taylor Swift fiasco, Child Block Chains, what the FTX bankruptcy means for Bango Bango, Tim Allen getting attacked by the woke mob, the Neopets Multiverse, and so much more!

You know you want to click those meaty links below and savor the grass-fed wholesomeness of this episode as it sizzles on your podcast app! So do it before it gets cold!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

